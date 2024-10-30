Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples In Focus - War and Treaty Concert

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    241025-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 25, 2024) InFocus highlighting Grammy Award nominated music duo War And Treaty concert held at U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 04:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942522
    VIRIN: 241025-N-NY362-1001
    Filename: DOD_110663181
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFN Naples In Focus - War and Treaty Concert, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Naples
    Concert
    War And Treaty

