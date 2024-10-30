On-The-Spot Hire at Army L.A. Career Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942483" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

While working an Army Reserve public affairs mission to promote the Total Army Career Fair, 1st Lt. Jacob Zendejas, with the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 63rd Readiness Division, ironically finds himself hired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Department of the Army civilian during the event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. Although he had applied, Zendejas arrived primarily to cover and market the event. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tim Yao)