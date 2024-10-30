While working an Army Reserve public affairs mission to promote the Total Army Career Fair, 1st Lt. Jacob Zendejas, with the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 63rd Readiness Division, ironically finds himself hired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Department of the Army civilian during the event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. Although he had applied, Zendejas arrived primarily to cover and market the event. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tim Yao)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 20:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942483
|VIRIN:
|241102-A-KJ871-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110662744
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, On-The-Spot Hire at Army L.A. Career Fair, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
