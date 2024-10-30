Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day (NFL) shout-outs for FOX Sports to air on Nov 10th

    NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing

    Five Airmen with the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, Nevada Air National Guard Base, Nev. provide shout-outs to family, friends, and favorite NFL team for Veterans Day.

    Interviewee 1: Staff Sergent Jaden Collins, Patriots
    Interviewee 2: Staff Sergent Thomas Cox, Dolphins
    Interviewee 3: Senior Airman Elijah Robinson, 49ers
    Interviewee 4: Technical Sergeant Conor Goetsch, Vikings
    Interviewee 5: Staff Sergeant Arthur Davidson, Packers

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 18:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942466
    VIRIN: 241103-Z-QD586-1002
    Filename: DOD_110662525
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, NEVADA, US
    Hometown: RENO, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day (NFL) shout-outs for FOX Sports to air on Nov 10th, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Patriots
    Veterans Day
    49ers
    Vikings
    Dolphins
    Packers

