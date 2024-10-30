Five Airmen with the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, Nevada Air National Guard Base, Nev. provide shout-outs to family, friends, and favorite NFL team for Veterans Day.
Interviewee 1: Staff Sergent Jaden Collins, Patriots
Interviewee 2: Staff Sergent Thomas Cox, Dolphins
Interviewee 3: Senior Airman Elijah Robinson, 49ers
Interviewee 4: Technical Sergeant Conor Goetsch, Vikings
Interviewee 5: Staff Sergeant Arthur Davidson, Packers
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 18:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, NEVADA, US
|Hometown:
|RENO, NEVADA, US
This work, Veterans Day (NFL) shout-outs for FOX Sports to air on Nov 10th, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
