Yvette Bourcicot at L.A. Total Army Career Fair

Yvette Bourcicot, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, shares her experiences and comments on the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tim Yao, Sgt. William Neal, Pfc. Christal Valere)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 19:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|942463
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-SN714-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110662475
|Length:
|00:09:12
|Location:
|INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
