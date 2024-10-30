Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yvette Bourcicot at L.A. Total Army Career Fair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Quiros and 1st Lt. Timothy Yao

    201st TPASE

    Yvette Bourcicot, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, shares her experiences and comments on the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tim Yao, Sgt. William Neal, Pfc. Christal Valere)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 19:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 942463
    VIRIN: 241101-A-SN714-1007
    Filename: DOD_110662475
    Length: 00:09:12
    Location: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yvette Bourcicot at L.A. Total Army Career Fair, by SSG Manuel Quiros and 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiting
    army civilian
    be all you can be
    Sofi Stadium
    Total Army Career Fair
    DOD Jobs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download