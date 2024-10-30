Victoria Yeager Visits 125th Fighter Wing B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Victoria Yeager, wife of U.S. Air Force Retired Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager, visits the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base Florida, Oct. 31, 2024. During her visit to the 125th Fighter Wing, Mrs. Yeager met with Department of Defense STARBASE students, toured the Aircrew Flight Equipment shop, the base fire department, and attended a welcome briefing by Col. Monsour Elhihi, commander of the 125th FW. Brig. Gen. Yeager was an Air Force flying ace and test pilot who made history in 1947 as the first person confirmed to break the sound barrier in level flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler)