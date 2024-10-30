Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Victoria Yeager Visits 125th Fighter Wing B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing

    Victoria Yeager, wife of U.S. Air Force Retired Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager, visits the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base Florida, Oct. 31, 2024. During her visit to the 125th Fighter Wing, Mrs. Yeager met with Department of Defense STARBASE students, toured the Aircrew Flight Equipment shop, the base fire department, and attended a welcome briefing by Col. Monsour Elhihi, commander of the 125th FW. Brig. Gen. Yeager was an Air Force flying ace and test pilot who made history in 1947 as the first person confirmed to break the sound barrier in level flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942462
    VIRIN: 241031-Z-ZR251-2003
    Filename: DOD_110662431
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Victoria Yeager Visits 125th Fighter Wing B-Roll, by SrA Brooke Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STARBASE
    DV
    Chuck Yeager
    125th FW
    Victoria Yeager

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download