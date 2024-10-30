U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, 125th Fighter Wing commander, briefs the wing on new priorities and changes at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2024. The U.S. Air Force is implementing standardized A-Staffs for air expeditionary wings to support commanders, maximize responsiveness in crisis and ease integration with joint force elements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas. S. Keisler IV)
|11.02.2024
|11.03.2024 16:01
|B-Roll
|942460
|241102-F-HQ196-2694
|DOD_110662409
|00:02:31
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
This work, B-Roll: 125FW Commander Holds All Call, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
