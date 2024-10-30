Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 125FW Commander Holds All Call

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, 125th Fighter Wing commander, briefs the wing on new priorities and changes at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2024. The U.S. Air Force is implementing standardized A-Staffs for air expeditionary wings to support commanders, maximize responsiveness in crisis and ease integration with joint force elements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas. S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942460
    VIRIN: 241102-F-HQ196-2694
    Filename: DOD_110662409
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Air National Guard
    FLORIDA AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    125FW

