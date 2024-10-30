Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Helicopter Landing Zone Operation in New Hampshire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CENTER STRAFFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 260th Air Traffic Control Squadron out of Pease Air National Guard Base perform helicopter landing zone operations with C company of the 238th Aviation Regiment of the New Hampshire Army National Guard, Nov. 2, 2024, in Center Strafford, New Hampshire. This occasion marked the first time the 260th ATCS acted as landing zone safety officers in NH in an effort to increase the Air Force’s capacity for setting up quick landing zones. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942458
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-VC885-1002
    Filename: DOD_110662387
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: CENTER STRAFFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Helicopter Landing Zone Operation in New Hampshire, by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Hampshire Air National Guard
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    260th Air Traffic Control Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download