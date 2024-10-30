First Helicopter Landing Zone Operation in New Hampshire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 260th Air Traffic Control Squadron out of Pease Air National Guard Base perform helicopter landing zone operations with C company of the 238th Aviation Regiment of the New Hampshire Army National Guard, Nov. 2, 2024, in Center Strafford, New Hampshire. This occasion marked the first time the 260th ATCS acted as landing zone safety officers in NH in an effort to increase the Air Force’s capacity for setting up quick landing zones. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)