Airmen from the 260th Air Traffic Control Squadron out of Pease Air National Guard Base perform helicopter landing zone operations with C company of the 238th Aviation Regiment of the New Hampshire Army National Guard, Nov. 2, 2024, in Center Strafford, New Hampshire. This occasion marked the first time the 260th ATCS acted as landing zone safety officers in NH in an effort to increase the Air Force’s capacity for setting up quick landing zones. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942458
|VIRIN:
|241102-Z-VC885-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110662387
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|CENTER STRAFFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Helicopter Landing Zone Operation in New Hampshire, by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.