Brig. Gen. Fred Hockett, Deputy Commanding General-Support, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, comments on the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024.
The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels.
U.S. Army Reserve Video by 1LT Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 16:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|942453
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-KJ871-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110662311
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Brig. Gen. Fred Hockett | L.A. Total Army Career Fair, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.