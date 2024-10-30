Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Fred Hockett | L.A. Total Army Career Fair

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    201st TPASE

    Brig. Gen. Fred Hockett, Deputy Commanding General-Support, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, comments on the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024.

    The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels.

    U.S. Army Reserve Video by 1LT Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 16:01
    Location: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US

