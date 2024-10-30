Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville Jaguars - ESPN Veterans Day - Lt Col Ron Harrelson

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ron Harrelson, 125th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, sends a shout-out to veterans and his favorite NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov 3, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 12:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942442
    VIRIN: 241103-Z-XV261-3573
    Filename: DOD_110662135
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacksonville Jaguars - ESPN Veterans Day - Lt Col Ron Harrelson, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ESPN
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    Veterans Day
    Florida Air National Guard

