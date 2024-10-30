Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Orleans Saints - Veterans Day ESPN - SMSgt. Sienna Newton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sienna Newton, 125th Fighter Wing human resource advisor, sends a shout-out to veterans and her favorite NFL team, the New Orleans Saints, Nov 3, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 12:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942440
    VIRIN: 241103-Z-XV261-2319
    Filename: DOD_110662127
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Orleans Saints - Veterans Day ESPN - SMSgt. Sienna Newton, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESPN
    New Orleans Saints
    Veteran's Day
    Saints
    Florida Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download