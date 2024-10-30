Iowa National Guard participates in International Cyber Security Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Iowa State University hosts the 2022 Cyber Security Exercise in Ames, Iowa, May 20, 2022. Members from the Iowa Air National Guard, Kosovo, and several Iowa high schools participated in this event. Teams competed in simulated cyber attacks and attempted to fend off the enemy using cyber security tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Victoria Hanson)