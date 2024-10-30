Iowa National Guard participates in International Cyber Security Exercise

Iowa State University hosts the 2022 Cyber Security Exercise in Ames, Iowa, May 20, 2022. Members from the Iowa Air National Guard, Kosovo, and several Iowa high schools participated in this event. Teams competed in simulated cyber attacks and attempted to fend off the enemy using cyber security tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Victoria Hanson)
|05.20.2022
|11.03.2024 12:11
|Package
|942431
|052022-Z-YB132-1001
|DOD_110662013
|00:01:21
|AMES, IOWA, US
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|0
|0
