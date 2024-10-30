Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard participates in International Cyber Security Exercise

    AMES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Hanson 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Iowa State University hosts the 2022 Cyber Security Exercise in Ames, Iowa, May 20, 2022. Members from the Iowa Air National Guard, Kosovo, and several Iowa high schools participated in this event. Teams competed in simulated cyber attacks and attempted to fend off the enemy using cyber security tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Victoria Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 12:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942431
    VIRIN: 052022-Z-YB132-1001
    Filename: DOD_110662013
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: AMES, IOWA, US
    Hometown: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard participates in International Cyber Security Exercise, by SSgt Victoria Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    Cyber Security
    Kosovo
    132d Wing

