Why I Serve: 1st Lt. Sarah Joseph

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sarah M. Joseph, a behavioral health officer with the Medical Readiness Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard, talks about her military service at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. Joseph is a mother of two, recently commissioned and worked hard to achieve her goals and pursue her career with the Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom)