U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sarah M. Joseph, a behavioral health officer with the Medical Readiness Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard, talks about her military service at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. Joseph is a mother of two, recently commissioned and worked hard to achieve her goals and pursue her career with the Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom)
|11.02.2024
|11.03.2024 10:09
|B-Roll
|942403
|241102-Z-GF946-4157
|DOD_110661672
|00:00:19
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Why I Serve: 1st Lt. Sarah Joseph, by 1SG HollyAnn Nicom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap