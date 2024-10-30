Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve: 1st Lt. Sarah Joseph

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sarah M. Joseph, a behavioral health officer with the Medical Readiness Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard, talks about her military service at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. Joseph is a mother of two, recently commissioned, worked hard to achieve her goals and is advancing her career with the Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 08:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 942401
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-GF946-7422
    Filename: DOD_110661604
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: 1st Lt. Sarah Joseph, by 1SG HollyAnn Nicom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Homegrown patriot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    people
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    medic
    Why I Serve
    ValueOfService

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download