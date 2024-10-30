B-Roll: CARAT Malaysia 2024 Medical SMEE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members with the Royal Malaysian Armed Forces, along with U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, conduct a medical subject matter expert exchange for exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Malaysia 2024 on Lumut Naval Base, Lumut, Malaysia, Oct. 29, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 highlights the 30th anniversary of CARAT among allies and partners as a way to demonstrate long-term commitment to strengthened relationships throughout South and Southeast Asia and to highlight U.S. commitment to key Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partners to reinforce ASEAN Centrality. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)