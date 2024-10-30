Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: CARAT Malaysia 2024 Medical SMEE

    LUMUT, MALAYSIA

    10.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Service members with the Royal Malaysian Armed Forces, along with U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, conduct a medical subject matter expert exchange for exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Malaysia 2024 on Lumut Naval Base, Lumut, Malaysia, Oct. 29, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 highlights the 30th anniversary of CARAT among allies and partners as a way to demonstrate long-term commitment to strengthened relationships throughout South and Southeast Asia and to highlight U.S. commitment to key Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partners to reinforce ASEAN Centrality. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 06:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942397
    VIRIN: 241031-M-LB897-1001
    Filename: DOD_110661395
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: LUMUT, MY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: CARAT Malaysia 2024 Medical SMEE, by Cpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Malaysia  
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    MRFSEA
    CARATMalaysia

