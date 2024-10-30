Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Attendees Arrive at L.A. Career Fair

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas 

    201st TPASE

    Timelapse of attendees arriving on day two of the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with a California National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk from A and B Companies, 1-140th Aviation Regiment, positioned near the entrance, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, features more than 500 job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)

    aviation
    recruiting
    Be All You Can Be
    SoFi Stadium
    Total Army Career Fair
    DOD Jobs

