Attendees Arrive at L.A. Career Fair

Timelapse of attendees arriving on day two of the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with a California National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk from A and B Companies, 1-140th Aviation Regiment, positioned near the entrance, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, features more than 500 job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)