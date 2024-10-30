VIDEO: Air Force Chief of Staff delivers keynote address to Airmen during A/TA 2024

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks to more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders, and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 2, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Allvin emphasized the necessity of the Air Force to project power, develop people, generate readiness, and develop capabilities while stressing the significance that Mobility Air Forces will have on the future fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)
