VIDEO: Air Force Chief of Staff delivers keynote address to Airmen during A/TA 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942391" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks to more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders, and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 2, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Allvin emphasized the necessity of the Air Force to project power, develop people, generate readiness, and develop capabilities while stressing the significance that Mobility Air Forces will have on the future fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)