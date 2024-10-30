Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIDEO: Air Force Chief of Staff delivers keynote address to Airmen during A/TA 2024

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Christopher Bishop 

    Air Mobility Command

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks to more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders, and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 2, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Allvin emphasized the necessity of the Air Force to project power, develop people, generate readiness, and develop capabilities while stressing the significance that Mobility Air Forces will have on the future fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942391
    VIRIN: 241102-F-KA958-1444
    Filename: DOD_110661148
    Length: 00:41:51
    Location: GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VIDEO: Air Force Chief of Staff delivers keynote address to Airmen during A/TA 2024, by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ATA24

