    155th Air Refueling Wing Nebraska Shout Out

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Col. Christopher Hesse, commander, 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard, leads a wing-wide shout out for the Nebraska Cornhuskers Football team, Oct. 20, 2024, from the National Guard air base, Lincoln, Nebraska.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 10:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942388
    VIRIN: 241020-Z-FM865-1001
    Filename: DOD_110661013
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    Hometown: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th Air Refueling Wing Nebraska Shout Out, by A1C Jeremiah Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    huskers
    Nebraska
    Air Guard
    national guard
    155th ARW

