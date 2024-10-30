Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yvette Bourcicot at L.A. Total Army Career Fair

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Quir&oacute;s 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Yvette Bourcicot, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, comments on the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army Reserve video by 1st Lt. Tim Yao, Sgt. William Neal, Pfc. Christal Valere)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 15:42
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:09:12
    Location: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Los Angeles
    Army Reserve
    US Army
    USAR
    63rd Readiness Division
    Total Army Career Fair

