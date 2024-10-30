Yvette Bourcicot at L.A. Total Army Career Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yvette Bourcicot, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, comments on the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army Reserve video by 1st Lt. Tim Yao, Sgt. William Neal, Pfc. Christal Valere)