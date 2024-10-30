Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why We Serve - Pfc. Sostenes Rojas

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    10.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Sostenes Rojas, a native from Yuma, Arizona, a member of the Yaqui Tribe, and a mortarman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters “Hold em” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his Native American heritage and why he serves while stationed at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 24, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 16:21
    Category: Interviews
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

