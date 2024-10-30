Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Blue Roof Mission 1st Lt. Amanda Warren

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Maj. Matt Westcott, Deputy District Commander, Jacksonville District walks us through the procedures of requesting a Blue Roof. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Operation Blue Roof provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced blue sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. Getting eyes on the damage is a vital step in the process of this free service paid for by FEMA. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)

    Attention: Florida Residents: If your home was damaged by Hurricane #Milton, Operation Blue Roof can help with free temporary roof repairs! The Corps of Engineers is working to provide eligible homeowners with fiber-reinforced plastic sheeting for damaged roofs.

    Here’s how to sign up:
    Visit: Blueroof.gov
    Call:888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258)
    This service is available in 25 countries, including Brevard, Citrus, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, and more. The initial sign-up period ends Nov. 14. This temporary fix can help give you peace of mind as you work toward permanent repairs.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 13:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942363
    VIRIN: 241101-A-BO243-4418
    Filename: DOD_110660657
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US

    This work, USACE Blue Roof Mission 1st Lt. Amanda Warren, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Milton24
    Hurricane Milton 24

