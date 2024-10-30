Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    109th MPAD's convoy training

    ELIZABETHTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, drive Humvees in a convoy to Surface Equipment Maintenance Facility 16 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2024. The training helped Soldiers improve their knowledge of convoy safety procedures and allowed them to tour SEMF 16. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th MPAD's convoy training, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Readiness Center
    PAARNG
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Support Group
    Safety and Preparation

