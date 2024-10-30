Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    109th MPAD conducts convoy training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELIZABETHTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Pfc. Skylin Simpson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team perform maintenance on various vehicles and equipment at Surface Equipment Maintenance Facility 16 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2024. These Soldiers play a key role in keeping Pennsylvania National Guard equipment ready for missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942359
    VIRIN: 241101-Z-OJ073-1012
    PIN: 1012
    Filename: DOD_110660520
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: ELIZABETHTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th MPAD conducts convoy training, by PFC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Readiness Center
    PAARNG
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Support Group
    Safety and Preparation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download