U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team perform maintenance on various vehicles and equipment at Surface Equipment Maintenance Facility 16 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2024. These Soldiers play a key role in keeping Pennsylvania National Guard equipment ready for missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942359
|VIRIN:
|241101-Z-OJ073-1012
|PIN:
|1012
|Filename:
|DOD_110660520
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|ELIZABETHTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 109th MPAD conducts convoy training, by PFC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS
