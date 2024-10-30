U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, drive Humvees in a convoy to Surface Equipment Maintenance Facility 16 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2024. The training helped Soldiers improve their knowledge of convoy safety procedures and allowed them to tour SEMF 16. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942355
|VIRIN:
|241101-Z-JA962-3535
|Filename:
|DOD_110660497
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|ELIZABETHTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 109th MPAD's convoy training, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.