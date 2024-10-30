Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Maya Houston - Tennessee Titans Shout-Out

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant, Senior Airman Violette Hosack and Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing give a video shout-out in support of their respective NFL teams and Veterans Day. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 04:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942332
    VIRIN: 241029-F-LY429-1032
    Filename: DOD_110660452
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Maya Houston - Tennessee Titans Shout-Out, by TSgt Philip Bryant, SrA Violette Hosack and A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Sports
    NFL
    Veterans Day
    USAF
    NFLTitans

