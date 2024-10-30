B-roll footage from the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nolan Thermos)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 18:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942284
|VIRIN:
|110124-A-LL409-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110660067
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: Total Army Career Fair Highlights at SoFi Stadium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.