    B-roll: Total Army Career Fair Highlights at SoFi Stadium

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    201st TPASE

    B-roll footage from the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nolan Thermos)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942284
    VIRIN: 110124-A-LL409-3001
    Filename: DOD_110660067
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Total Army Career Fair Highlights at SoFi Stadium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recruiting
    Be All You Can Be
    SoFi Stadium
    Total Army Career Fair
    DOD Jobs

