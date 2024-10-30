Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Jeff Smiley comments on the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Smiley, commander of California Army National Guard, comments on the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 17:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 942237
    VIRIN: 110124-A-LL409-1002
    Filename: DOD_110659551
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Jeff Smiley comments on the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium, by SSG Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BeAllYouCanBe
    ArmyCareerFair
    SoFiStadium
    ArmyOpportunites
    MilitaryCareers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download