Presenters of Women Warrior of the Mountain assigned to 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, speak about the history of 10th Mountain Division, and how women of the past have helped shape the legacy of the division during Women Warriors of the Mountain at the Fort Drum Museum, on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 31, 2024. This event was designed to encourage women warriors serving in the ranks of the 10th Mountain Division and to promote cohesion, knowledge of the division's history and leader development. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 13:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942227
|VIRIN:
|241031-A-HA106-5510
|Filename:
|DOD_110659387
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Trailblazers of the Past Shaping 10th Mountain Soldiers of the Future, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.