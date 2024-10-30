Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trailblazers of the Past Shaping 10th Mountain Soldiers of the Future

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Presenters of Women Warrior of the Mountain assigned to 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, speak about the history of 10th Mountain Division, and how women of the past have helped shape the legacy of the division during Women Warriors of the Mountain at the Fort Drum Museum, on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 31, 2024. This event was designed to encourage women warriors serving in the ranks of the 10th Mountain Division and to promote cohesion, knowledge of the division's history and leader development. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    #10th Mountain Division
    #Fort Drum
    #U.S. Army
    #WomenWarrior

