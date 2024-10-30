Grab your costumes and join us tonight for our annual Buckley Trick-or-Treat event from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. in base housing. Keep an eye out for the ghostly Pumpkin Patrol, they'll be haunting the streets in OCP's and traffic vests, ready to lend a hand to any lost souls. Muahahaha, we can't wait to see you there!
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 11:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|942207
|VIRIN:
|241031-X-OP274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110659184
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Trick or Treat Team Buckley, by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
