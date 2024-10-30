Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trick or Treat Team Buckley

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Grab your costumes and join us tonight for our annual Buckley Trick-or-Treat event from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. in base housing. Keep an eye out for the ghostly Pumpkin Patrol, they'll be haunting the streets in OCP's and traffic vests, ready to lend a hand to any lost souls. Muahahaha, we can't wait to see you there!

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 11:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 942207
    VIRIN: 241031-X-OP274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110659184
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

    halloween
    buckley
    space force

