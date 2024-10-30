Trunk or Treat 2024

MCCS Barstow held their annual Trunk or Treat event aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, October 30. The event featured a glow-in-the-dark Harry Potter-themed haunted tunnel, vehicles adorned with various Halloween motifs, a variety of games and prizes, as well as a costume contest open to participants of all ages, including pets.
