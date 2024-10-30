Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trunk or Treat 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    MCCS Barstow held their annual Trunk or Treat event aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, October 30. The event featured a glow-in-the-dark Harry Potter-themed haunted tunnel, vehicles adorned with various Halloween motifs, a variety of games and prizes, as well as a costume contest open to participants of all ages, including pets.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 10:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942191
    VIRIN: 241030-M-XD809-2689
    Filename: DOD_110659055
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trunk or Treat 2024, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #trunkortreat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download