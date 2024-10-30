Maj. Gen. Clarence Tinker - Order of the Bolt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The MacDill base historian discusses the accomplishments of Maj. Gen. Clarence Tinker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Col. MacDill is recognized with the Order of the Bolt for serving as the highest ranking Native-American officer and the first American general to die in World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)