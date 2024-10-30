Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Clarence Tinker - Order of the Bolt

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    The MacDill base historian discusses the accomplishments of Maj. Gen. Clarence Tinker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Col. MacDill is recognized with the Order of the Bolt for serving as the highest ranking Native-American officer and the first American general to die in World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942190
    VIRIN: 241101-F-CC148-1002
    Filename: DOD_110659036
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    MacDill Air Force Base
    History
    aviation
    Honorary Commander
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Order of the Bolt

