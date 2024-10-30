The MacDill base historian discusses the accomplishments of Maj. Gen. Clarence Tinker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Col. MacDill is recognized with the Order of the Bolt for serving as the highest ranking Native-American officer and the first American general to die in World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942190
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-CC148-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110659036
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj. Gen. Clarence Tinker - Order of the Bolt, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.