Eighty years later, WWII veterans return to the beaches of Normandy to honor the legacy of D-Day. Active duty members of the US Army and Air Force pay tribute, reflecting on the courage and sacrifices that changed the course of history.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 09:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942171
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-F3224-1001
|PIN:
|240013
|Filename:
|DOD_110658768
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 80th Anniversary/Veterans Day, by SrA Jon Anderson, Daniel Love, Kenneth Raimondi, Amn Jhobany Sanchez and A1C Kailey Viator, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
