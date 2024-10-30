Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 80th Anniversary/Veterans Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    11.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jon Anderson, Daniel Love, Kenneth Raimondi, Airman Jhobany Sanchez and Airman 1st Class Kailey Viator

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Eighty years later, WWII veterans return to the beaches of Normandy to honor the legacy of D-Day. Active duty members of the US Army and Air Force pay tribute, reflecting on the courage and sacrifices that changed the course of history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 09:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942171
    VIRIN: 241031-F-F3224-1001
    PIN: 240013
    Filename: DOD_110658768
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 80th Anniversary/Veterans Day, by SrA Jon Anderson, Daniel Love, Kenneth Raimondi, Amn Jhobany Sanchez and A1C Kailey Viator, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    normandy
    dday
    usafe-afafrica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download