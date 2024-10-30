Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grafenwoehr Air Assault Rappel Tower

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.29.2024

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units from across Europe rappel from a tower during the Combined Arms Training Center’s (CATC) air assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from Fort Moore, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 31, 2024. 7ATC’s CATC conducts the 10-day Air Assault School to train Soldiers in air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling to be able to perform skills required to make maximum use of helicopter assets in training and in combat to support their unit operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 09:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942154
    VIRIN: 241029-A-QM436-5185
    Filename: DOD_110658486
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    CATC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

