U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units from across Europe rappel from a tower during the Combined Arms Training Center’s (CATC) air assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from Fort Moore, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 31, 2024. 7ATC’s CATC conducts the 10-day Air Assault School to train Soldiers in air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling to be able to perform skills required to make maximum use of helicopter assets in training and in combat to support their unit operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 09:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942154
|VIRIN:
|241029-A-QM436-5185
|Filename:
|DOD_110658486
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Grafenwoehr Air Assault Rappel Tower, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.