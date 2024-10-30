rews load and transport debris from downtown Old Fort to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Debris and Reduction Site in McDowell County, Oct. 31, 2024.
USACE continues to complete FEMA debris clearing missions in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies to aid in the recovery of areas of Western, North Carolina that have been devastated by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 18:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942123
|VIRIN:
|241031-A-PA223-2448
|Filename:
|DOD_110657734
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Debris moved out of Old Fort to McDowell County temporary debris site, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.