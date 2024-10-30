Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Debris moved out of Old Fort to McDowell County temporary debris site

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    rews load and transport debris from downtown Old Fort to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Debris and Reduction Site in McDowell County, Oct. 31, 2024.

    USACE continues to complete FEMA debris clearing missions in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies to aid in the recovery of areas of Western, North Carolina that have been devastated by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942123
    VIRIN: 241031-A-PA223-2448
    Filename: DOD_110657734
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Debris moved out of Old Fort to McDowell County temporary debris site, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    debris removal
    helene24
    heleneUSACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download