Debris moved out of Old Fort to McDowell County temporary debris site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942123" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

rews load and transport debris from downtown Old Fort to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Debris and Reduction Site in McDowell County, Oct. 31, 2024.



USACE continues to complete FEMA debris clearing missions in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies to aid in the recovery of areas of Western, North Carolina that have been devastated by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)