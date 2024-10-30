U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground annual Spooky Costume Parade 2024

Children filled the streets of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) for the annual on October 31, 2024.
Children from YPG’s Child Development Center and James D. Price Elementary School paraded around the community as they collected candy from those who lined the streets to see the display of spooky, funny and unique costumes.
The YPG Fire Department, Police Department, Military Freefall School, Medical Clinic, Education Center, Commissary, Army Community Services, IGH Army Hotel and other entities handed out candy to the older children while the little ones’ teachers collected theirs to provide to their parents.
