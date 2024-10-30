Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground annual Spooky Costume Parade 2024

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Children filled the streets of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) for the annual on October 31, 2024.

    Children from YPG’s Child Development Center and James D. Price Elementary School paraded around the community as they collected candy from those who lined the streets to see the display of spooky, funny and unique costumes.
    The YPG Fire Department, Police Department, Military Freefall School, Medical Clinic, Education Center, Commissary, Army Community Services, IGH Army Hotel and other entities handed out candy to the older children while the little ones’ teachers collected theirs to provide to their parents.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 17:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942116
    VIRIN: 241031-A-IK096-6430
    Filename: DOD_110657622
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

