Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Homecoming

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard return to their loved ones at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Oct. 31, 2024. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army, and Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, commander of the 28th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942114
    VIRIN: 241031-Z-IK914-1683
    Filename: DOD_110657615
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homecoming, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    People
    Family
    Fort Indiantown Gap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download