U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct military operations on urban terrain training during a basic warriors training course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 28-30, 2024. Charlie Co. conducted training to maintain readiness as part of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force and proficiency in mission-essential infantry capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942111
|VIRIN:
|241031-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110657560
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Charlie Co. Conducts MOUT Training at Camp Pendleton, by PFC Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.