B-Roll: Charlie Co. Conducts MOUT Training at Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct military operations on urban terrain training during a basic warriors training course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 28-30, 2024. Charlie Co. conducted training to maintain readiness as part of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force and proficiency in mission-essential infantry capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)