    B-Roll: Charlie Co. Conducts MOUT Training at Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct military operations on urban terrain training during a basic warriors training course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 28-30, 2024. Charlie Co. conducted training to maintain readiness as part of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force and proficiency in mission-essential infantry capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942111
    VIRIN: 241031-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_110657560
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    15th MEU, Training, Leadership, Marines, BLT 1/5, Readiness

