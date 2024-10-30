video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a video that details what Agile Combat Employment is per Air Force Doctrine, it gives a brief example of what it is in a real world scenario, and how the Air Force is training Airmen on the concept. For more information on Agile Combat Employment: https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Portals/61/documents/AFDN_1-21/AFDN%201-21%20ACE.pdf. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)