Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 Performs Basic Skills Training at Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rehearse support by fire operations during weapons familiarization training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 24, 2024. Charlie Co. conducted training to maintain readiness as part of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force and proficiency in mission-essential infantry capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)
