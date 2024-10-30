Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare Guardian and Airmen Development Program Highlight Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Keefer Patterson 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of Space Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare discuss Space Operations Command's Guardian and Airmen Development Program and they are supporting the initiative.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942088
    VIRIN: 241031-X-TP791-5385
    Filename: DOD_110657288
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare Guardian and Airmen Development Program Highlight Video, by Keefer Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    DEL 9
    Space Delta 9
    Orbital Warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download