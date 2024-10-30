Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blinken, Austin Hold Press Conference With South Korean Counterparts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hold a news conference with South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Cho Tae-yul and South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun at the State Department headquarters, Oct. 31, 2024, in Washington.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 15:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 942085
    Filename: DOD_110657147
    Length: 00:51:23
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blinken, Austin Hold Press Conference With South Korean Counterparts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download