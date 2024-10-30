Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Thunder Open House Man On the Street

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Airman First Class Raina Dale performs a man on the street style interview during the Arctic Thunder Open House biennial event hosted by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 26, 2014. The event features more than 40 Air Force, Army and civilian aerial acts, July 25-27, and has an expected crowd of more than 200,000 people. It is the largest two-day event in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The 2014 Arctic Thunder Open House is a proud part of the Anchorage Centennial Celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942084
    VIRIN: 240726-F-LX394-4649
    Filename: DOD_110657001
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House Man On the Street, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    ace
    JBER
    Arctic Thunder Open House
    F-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download