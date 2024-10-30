Airman First Class Raina Dale performs a man on the street style interview during the Arctic Thunder Open House biennial event hosted by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 26, 2014. The event features more than 40 Air Force, Army and civilian aerial acts, July 25-27, and has an expected crowd of more than 200,000 people. It is the largest two-day event in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The 2014 Arctic Thunder Open House is a proud part of the Anchorage Centennial Celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 14:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942084
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-LX394-4649
|Filename:
|DOD_110657001
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Thunder Open House Man On the Street, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
