Road to Drill Broadcast for November 2024
Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 20:27
Topics: November Drill, Family Support, Holiday Events, Building 50 History, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 14:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|942081
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-JK012-1017
|Filename:
|DOD_110656930
|Length:
|00:20:27
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Road to Drill Broadcast for November 2024, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick and TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.