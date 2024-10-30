Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the EC, Unit Immersion

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center

    Brig Gen. Snelson takes the time to learn more about the mission of some of the unit that fall under the Expeditionary Center Enterprise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942077
    VIRIN: 241031-F-MA925-8020
    Filename: DOD_110656823
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the EC, Unit Immersion, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF EC

