    Command Message - November 2024 - Col. Brian McCaffrey

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Colonel Brian McCaffrey, commander of the 202d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, talks about the Air Force's unit of action, the combat wing.

    intel
    great power competition
    combat wings
    unit of action

