Ms. Seileen Mullen interviews Dr. Lester Martínez López on his last day as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs for the Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 13:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942075
|VIRIN:
|241031-O-XH734-2008
|Filename:
|DOD_110656819
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Martínez López Reflects on his MHS Career, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.