Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Martínez López Reflects on his MHS Career

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Ms. Seileen Mullen interviews Dr. Lester Martínez López on his last day as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs for the Department of Defense.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 13:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942075
    VIRIN: 241031-O-XH734-2008
    Filename: DOD_110656819
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Martínez López Reflects on his MHS Career, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mullen
    Lopez
    MHS
    Health Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download