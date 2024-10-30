Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    315th Aeromed Evac Squadron B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Michael Dyer 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    The 315th Aeromed Evacuation Squadron take charge and participate in their Super UTA 9/6/2024 aboard a C-17 Globemaster III. B-Roll footage

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942071
    VIRIN: 240906-F-TA619-2690
    Filename: DOD_110656798
    Length: 00:18:45
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 315th Aeromed Evac Squadron B-Roll Package, by Michael Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIr Force Reserve
    AFRC
    315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    b-roll
    Joint Base Charleston AFB
    Reserve Citizen Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download