    8th Combat Training Squadron Veteran's Day Video

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    This video was made to show during a Veteran's Day event in Branson, MO, in coordination with the Branson Veterans Task Force.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942058
    VIRIN: 241029-X-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110656519
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Combat Training Squadron Veteran's Day Video, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardians
    USSF
    Space Force
    DEL 8
    SBD 1
    8 CTS

