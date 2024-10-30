This video was made to show during a Veteran's Day event in Branson, MO, in coordination with the Branson Veterans Task Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 12:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942058
|VIRIN:
|241029-X-JC347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110656519
|Length:
|00:07:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Combat Training Squadron Veteran's Day Video, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.