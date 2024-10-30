U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nasaan Scott, a 24 area bachelor housing manager with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, demonstrates how to maintain a barracks laundry facility during Operation Clean Sweep at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is the first step in a larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, which aims to improve the living conditions and operational readiness of Marines and Sailors. Through increased oversight by command teams, the operation dedicates effort to reducing the barracks maintenance backlog and shared ownership of the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 11:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|942054
|VIRIN:
|241015-M-ML702-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110656432
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset, by LCpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
