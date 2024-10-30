Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer Service: Former Race Car Driver Graduates from Officer Training Command Newport

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    Former race car driver, instructor, and graduate of Officer Development School, Class 2410, at Officer Training Command Newport, reflects upon his time at school and the benefits of volunteering to become a part of the world's greatest Navy.

    Contribute to something bigger; learn the benefits of a Navy career and the opportunities available for you. TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.

    #NETC #NSTC #OTCN

    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    ODS
    OTCN

