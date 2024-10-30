Volunteer Service: Former Race Car Driver Graduates from Officer Training Command Newport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Former race car driver, instructor, and graduate of Officer Development School, Class 2410, at Officer Training Command Newport, reflects upon his time at school and the benefits of volunteering to become a part of the world's greatest Navy.



Contribute to something bigger; learn the benefits of a Navy career and the opportunities available for you. TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.



#NETC #NSTC #OTCN