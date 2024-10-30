Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nasaan Scott, a 24 area bachelor housing manager with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, demonstrates how to change a lightbulb in a barracks room during Operation Clean Sweep at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is the first step in a larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, which aims to improve the living conditions and operational readiness of Marines and Sailors. Through increased oversight by command teams, the operation dedicates effort to reducing the barracks maintenance backlog and shared ownership of the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)